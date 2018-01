Ever seen a link on a slide or ad and snapped a photo of it to check it later? How many times you actually followed up on it?

Links are ubiquitous but not particularly user-friendly. QR codes can help but you have to rely on the them being there.

Enter Link-as-you-go! Leave the heavy lifting to machine learning and get those pesky links out of your photos and into your iPhone browser or favourite bookmarking app.